Batley Bulldogs end season with heavy defeat to League Leaders Shield winners York

Batley Bulldogs' Oliver Greensmith takes on York Knights defenders. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Batley Bulldogs could not give their legendary head coach John Kear a winning send-off as they were heavily beaten by Betfred Championship table toppers York Knights at the LNER Community Stadium.

In what could be Kear’s last match in charge of a professional rugby league team the Bulldogs were 32-6 down by half-time and went on to lose 52-12 to opponents who had much more to play for as they were clinching the League Leaders’ Shield.

The result meant Batley finished second from bottom in the Championship with a record of just four wins and two draws from their 24 matches.

They were always facing a monumental task against a York side who are finishing the campaign on fire and must be regarded as favourites now to go on to win the play-offs – with a possible Super League place for them if their ground ticks enough boxes.

Ben White and Lucas Walshaw try to halt York Knights' Ata Hingano. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

And the size of their job was emphasised with the home team pumped up from the start and ahead from the third minute through Ben Jones-Bishop.

They had four tries already posted by the 15th minute with winger Jones-Bishop celebrating a quickfire hat-trick and Jack Martin also going over.

Batley were 22 points down inside the opening quarter, but to their credit they never gave up and came up with a try of their own as Dane Manning charged over and Robbie Butterworth added the conversion.

York hit back immediately as Jesse Dee got on the end of a Liam Harris grubber for another try.

And they added a sixth first half try when after forcing a goal-line drop-out Ukuma Ta’ai proved too strong for two Batley defenders to mark his 350th career appearance with a try.

The visitors did have a chance to put more points on the board just before the break, but Ben White knocked-on near the line as he looked to make an offload in a tackle.

The Knights took just four minutes in the second half to extend their lead with Ta’ai sending Toa Mata’afa over.

Batley dug in again, however, and back rower Manning charged over down the left for his second try.

Butterworth kicked his second conversion, but there were no further inroads made by the visitors although they came close to scoring again when Ben White got on the end of a kick ahead only to be judged to have been offside.

York finished the stronger as they emphasised their superiority with further tries from Ata Hingano, Joe Brown and Bailey Antrobus. Influential half-back Harris finished with six goals.

The celebrations could begin for the home side as they now go on to the play-offs with top spot secured while for the Bulldogs it was reflections on a disappointing campaign and end for Kear in his last game, along with players Elliot Kear and James Brown who played their final matches in Batley colours.

Again there was no lack of effort, but it had been a tough day against outstanding opponents.