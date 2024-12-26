Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Batley Bulldogs earned the Heavy Woollen bragging rights after beating Dewsbury Rams 36-16 in the annual festive clash at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

The Bulldogs ran in six converted tries, including a double from youngster Alfie Dean, as they responded emphatically from a thunderous start from the Rams to retain the Roy Powell Trophy in the traditional fixture.

Mark Moxon, Batley’s head coach, had insisted that “the Dewsbury lads will be wanting to get a victory,” and he didn’t appear to be wrong as the Rams, relegated from the Championship after a disastrous 2024 campaign, roared into life.

The so-called friendly had some similarities to last season’s festive cracker, which finished 12-12 after Batley fought back from being 12-0 down.

Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams players after the full time whistle.

This time they had to recover from a 10-0 deficit after a blistering start from the Rams.

Dan Coates - one of a number of new signings on the team sheets for both sides - took the plaudits but the game’s opening try was all about the sumptuous pass from Keenen Tomlinson. In fact, the overall build-up was simply splendid, as the Rams moved the ball fast and fluidly, with assistant coach Matt Garside finding the winger who could have gone himself but instead he floated a lofted pass back inside for Coates who sprinted over.

It was a magical team try, which was converted by Jacob Hookem, but the Bulldogs nearly responded courtesy of some individual brilliance from Lucas Walshaw, who was held up on the line after a solo run.

But the Rams displayed yet more exceptional unity as they extended their lead in the 20th minute. Hookem, Joe Summers and Caelum Jordan were all involved in the eye-catching flowing move, which was finished off by Brierley in the corner.

The experienced core of the Batley squad is still evident for 2025 with the likes of James Brown, Dane Manning, Ben White, Josh Woods and Lucas Walshaw still providing their services for Mark Moxon.

And youngsters like Dean, a former Castleford Tigers academy graduate, will certainly benefit from his elders’ knowledge - both of the game and the culture at the Bulldogs.

Dean got the Gallant Youths back in the contest after receiving a sharp pass from Nyle Flynn, which ignited a spell of Batley pressure.

Walshaw came inches away from the tryline after a great Dane Manning offload but he was held up, before the Bulldogs charged up the slope, propelled by Greensmith and Samy Kibula, but they couldn’t get past a wall of Dewsbury defenders.

However, when Ben White received a pass from Jonah Parsons straight from a scrum, that wall collapsed to allow White an easy try as Batley headed into the break with a 12-10 lead.

And the second half was simply one way traffic after Atkinson stretched over 12 minutes after the restart.

Dean’s magical day got better when he streaked over for his double after fantastic work by Kieren Hepworth before Walshaw got the try his performance deserved when he ran in unopposed.

Former Rams star Ollie Greensmith, who was always destined to score against his ex-club, added to the Rams’ woes with 11 minutes remaining, although there was still time for Louis Collinson to grab a consolation effort.