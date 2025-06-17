Mark Moxon has resigned from his position as head coach of Batley Bulldogs after spending 14 seasons with the club.

Mark Moxon has stepped down from his role as head coach at Batley Bulldogs.

Moxon made the “difficult decision” following the Bulldogs’ latest heavy defeat at home to Doncaster, 50-12, on Sunday, which has left them without a Championship victory since April 12 and third bottom in the table.

In a statement, Moxon said: “Recent performances have forced me to make a difficult decision. I appreciate the respect that the club, Kevin and Paul have towards me and the loyalty that they will continue to show and so feel it necessary to step down from my role as head coach for the benefit of the club.

“14 seasons is a long time and I feel I have given everything I can. A different voice, a different direction, will hopefully change this season’s fortunes around.

“I’d like to thank all the players that have given so much for this club during my time here as a coach. I have total respect for every one of them. I’d also like to thank all the staff I’ve worked under and all those who have worked for me last season and this.

“To all the directors, volunteers and fans, I appreciate all the support and what you all do for Batley Bulldogs. I feel honoured to have been part of the Bulldog family for so long and I will miss the slope and the many other quirks this club has!

“I wish the club all the best for the future.”

Moxon arrived at Mount Pleasant with John Kear in 2012 and enjoyed some memorable moments including Championship Grand Final appearances in 2013 and 2022, as well as the club’s first ever trip to Wembley for the final of the 1895 Cup against Halifax Panthers in 2023.

He took over as head coach from Craig Lingard ahead of the 2024 campaign, guiding them to a 10th placed finish, just six points outside of the play-offs.

Giving thanks to his many years of service, Batley Bulldogs’ chairman, Kevin Nicholas, said:

“It is totally Mark’s decision and I am personally disappointed that he’ll be leaving the club. He has been a big part of this club and we’re desperately disappointed that he is leaving.

“But he feels that it is in his, his family’s, and the club’s best interest that he needs to stand down and see if the team can get a new voice.

“A massive thank you to Mark Moxon. It means a lot to the club, what he has done. All the best to Mark and he is welcome at this club any time.”

Assistant coach Jaymes Chapman and Ben Kaye will take interim charge of the side as they prepare to face Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Friday, June 20 (kick off 7.45pm).