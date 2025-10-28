Batley Bulldogs crack on with squad plans and confirm exciting signing for 2026

Wesley Bruines is an exciting signing for Batley Bulldogs for 2026. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

​Batley Bulldogs are still in the dark about the format of the competition they will be playing in next year, but are pressing ahead with plans to build their squad for 2026 under new head coach James Ford.

There is still no official word on what format the newly merged Championship and League One competition will take after clubs failed to reach an agreement on a structure at a meeting last week.

Following confirmation of 14 teams in Super League it is likely there will be 21 sides in the Championship, but who plays who and how many times has not yet been decided.

Batley are cracking on with their planning, however, with confirmation of an exciting signing and two experienced players committing to staying with the club.

Young outside back Wesley Bruines is being backed to be a big addition to the Batley ranks. A versatile talent, he can play centre and wing, adding important depth to Ford's squad for next year.

​Bruines joined Wakefield Trinity in 2020 before signing for the Souths development squad in Australia two years later.

Upon returning to the UK he made subsequent moves to St Helens and most recently Warrington Wolves gaining invaluable experience.

On his signing, head coach Ford said: “Delighted to be able to sign such a young and athletic three quarter in Wes.

"His potential is very high and all his former clubs have reinforced just what a talent he could be.

"We are all looking forward to working with him and helping Wes fulfil that potential.”

Vastly experienced forward Lucas Walshaw, meanwhile, has agreed to stay with the Bulldogs for the 2026 season.

He remained a key performer for the team last season and is extending his stay at Batley into a seventh year.

Another long serving player, Alistair Leak, has also committed for 2026 with a contract extension taking him into his 14th season with the Bulldogs.