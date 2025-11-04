Ben Reynolds has joined Batley Bulldogs from Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

​Batley Bulldogs are moving on with putting their squad together for next year with confirmation of a big signing and three of their stars of 2025 agreeing new deals.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bulldogs have pulled off a real coup by signing half-back Ben Reynolds from Featherstone Rovers.

Financial woes have meant that Rovers have been unable to keep their main playmaker from the 2025 season and their loss is a big gain for the Batley club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reynolds will be teaming up again with head coach James Ford, who signed him when he was at Featherstone and the Bulldogs boss is excited by his latest recruit.

He said: “I am delighted to be able to bring Ben across to Batley. He is a quality player who will excite our current players, supporters and sponsors.”

The experienced Reynolds brings a proven track record, having also played in the Super League and being part of Leigh Leopards’ 2023 Challenge Cup winning team.

Ford sees him as a vital addition to the Batley squad, providing essential organisational skills and a potent kicking game on the pitch, out of hand and with his goalkicking, having booted 655 conversions in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been further good news for Bulldogs supporters with Ben White, Josh Woods and winger Joe Burton committing to the club for another year.

Half-back White is looking to add to his 155 Batley appearances and said: “Happy to have extended my stay at the club for another year!

"I turned down opportunities elsewhere as my family and I feel at home here.

"As a playing group we are building nicely and I am looking forward to righting some wrongs from last year. The 2026 season should be a good one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White’s half-back partner from the last few seasons Woods has also agreed a deal to keep him at Batley for the forth year.

He said: “Buzzing to have signed another year at Batley. There’s big things coming on and off the pitch this year and can’t wait to get started.”

Joint top try scorer from 2025 Burton is the third player confirmed for next year. He has scored 33 tries in 58 appearances for the club and is another key retention.