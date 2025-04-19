Joe Burton charged over for a try in Batley Bulldogs' narrow loss to his former club Hunslet. Picture: Paul Butterfield

After their battling victory at London Broncos it was back down to earth for Batley Bulldogs as they were beaten by previously winless Hunslet at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

In the build-up to the game head coach Mark Moxon had warned that Hunslet – promoted to the Championship for this season – were better than their early results had suggested when they had lost their first six games. And they certainly showed their ability in a close game that went their way 28-24.

Moxon made two changes to the Batley line-up with experienced duo Elliot Kear and Brandon Moore back available again after injury, but they were put on the back foot early, conceding two tries to go 12-0 down.

Hunslet went down the hill and were ahead within three minutes as they moved the ball left where the impressive Lee Gaskell sent Billy Jowitt over for a converted try.

Robbie Butterworth was a try scorer for Batley Bulldogs against Hunslet. Picture: Paul Butterfield

Gaskell was the creator again as Jowitt raced away from halfway to score his second try and Jowitt’s second conversion made it 12-0.

Batley finally settled and on-loan Jayden Myers sent Jack Render over in the corner for an unconverted try.

They made further inroads when Josh Woods found Robbie Butterworth who stepped inside and produced a spin to score. With Woods tagging on the extras the hosts were back to within two points.

But they found themselves 22-10 down at the break after conceding two further tries. Lachlan Hanneghan sliced his way over then Aaron Levy got on the end of Hanneghan’s kick into the in-goal area.

It was Batley’s turn to run down the hill in the second half and they came out fired up for a comeback.

They looked set to score when full-back Butterworth raced for the line and had support, but his pass was intercepted by Coby Nichol who then raced fully 90 metres to score. With Jowitt adding an equally impressive touchline conversion it was 28-10 and the Bulldogs were left with a mountain to climb.

They tried to do that climbing with Kear showing great hands to send Joe Burton over in the left corner, too far out for Woods to add the goal.

Batley were in again 10 minutes from time when the visitors’ defence switched off and hooker Alistair Leak took full advantage to go himself from close range and dive over for a try goaled by Woods.

The comeback definitely looked on as Kear cleverly created space and after sending a dummy steamrollered his way over for a fifth home try.

Woods was unable to add the conversion and the Bulldogs remained four points behind.

It was the missed kicks that eventually proved the difference with both teams scoring five tries.

Batley threw everything at their opponents in the last few minutes and almost came up with a last-gasp score when only a Gaskell tackle near the line denied them.

But it was not to be and the eventual defeat left them down in ninth place.