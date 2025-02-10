Batley Bulldogs claim Heavy Woollen bragging rights with Challenge Cup success against Dewsbury Rams

Batley Bulldogs came out on top against Dewsbury Rams in the Challenge Cup. Picture: Paul Butterfield

Batley Bulldogs are looking forward to a possible tie against one of the Super League big boys after reaching the fourth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup at the expense of local rivals Dewsbury Rams.

It was Mark Moxon’s men who emerged with the bragging rights after a five tries to one victory at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Victory was never really in doubt for the Championship side against their League One neighbours, although as always they were made to work hard in the derby tussle.

The Bulldogs were ahead from the ninth minute when Jack Render marked his debut with a try as he finished a smart move involving Jonah Parsons, Josh Woods and Robbie Butterworth and Woods added the tricky conversion.

A second try followed as pressure built again and following a goalline drop-out another of Batley’s off season signings, Joe Arundel, went over after combining with Butterworth and half-backs Woods and Ben White.

Arundel was over again on 21 minutes after latching onto White’s kick ahead.

A better spell from the Rams followed with Dec Tomlinson unlucky not to score as he knocked on over the line.

But they were unable to make any inroads into the home lead and trailed 14-0 at the break despite having had the advantage of playing down the slope.

Dewsbury threatened early in the second half, but let their opponents off the hook when centre George Senior could not find his winger Liam Copland in a promising position.

Batley made them pay soon after as Dane Manning forced his way over after pressure on the Rams line to make it 18-0.

Butterworth looked set to increase the lead with a fine run only to be halted short of the line as the visitors remained spirited.

However, the Dewsbury defence was breached on the hour when Butterworth split the defence to go over in the corner. Woods’ touchline conversion made it 24-0 and the cup tie was effectively over.

To their credit, the Rams kept going and were rewarded as Caelum Jordan went over in the corner to give them some consolation for their battling efforts.

It is to the 1895 Cup they now look with a trip to Workington Town this Sunday while the Bulldogs do not start their league season until February 23.