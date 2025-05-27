Batley Bulldogs boss: We are not competing for long enough

Batley Bulldogs’ James Brown looks for support against Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

​Batley Bulldogs Mark Moxon reflected on another difficult afternoon for his side after they were well beaten by Featherstone Rovers in their latest Betfred Championship outing.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A 46-4 defeat left the Bulldogs down in 11th place and looking over their shoulders at the bottom two ahead of their next game at home to Toulouse on Saturday (3pm).

Head coach Moxon bemoaned his team’s lack of consistency.

He said: “Tough afternoon again. We are just not good enough at the moment, as individuals and collectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re not competing for long enough – 30-0 at half-time it’s been a story many times this year and we need to look at reasons why.

"We got a few bodies back and it was the first game back for a few, but we picked up a few knocks against Bradford as well so we lost a few as well.

"We need to get everybody back and try and push on from there.

"We’re playing everybody in different positions, playing people all over the place and we’re finding it really difficult to get any kind of consistency in combinations.”

It was not all doom and gloom for Moxon, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "From a positive I thought our middles handled their middles fairly well, which is something we didn’t do against Bradford so we made improvements there.

"And some of the young lads out there are learning on the hoof.

"Paul Foulstone at full-back has come from Dewsbury Celtic – it was a big step up for him and I thought he went okay.

"Alfie Dean on the wing is a young lad who has been playing for Kippax recently. He played against Bradford last week and did a decent job again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a steep learning curve, it’s the Championship and it’s a tough league.”

Moxon hopes to have the experienced Joe Arundel back after injury for the Toulouse game and will check on full-back Robbie Butterworth’s Achilles injury.