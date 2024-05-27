Batley Bulldogs boss Mark Moxon hoping to build on thrilling win over Bradford Bulls
After back to back on the road defeats and poor performances at Barrow and Doncaster the Bulldogs bounced back superbly as a 21-20 success was sealed by a late Josh Woods drop-goal.
They had to come from behind after Bradford opened up an early 12-0 lead, but stuck to their task admirably, boosted by three players in from Castleford Tigers as part of the dual registration deal between the clubs – Luke Hooley and Nixon Putt who started and Samy Kibula who came off the bench.
“We needed that win to move off the foot of the table,” said head coach Moxon.
"I’ve said all season that I trust this group and I know I have got some quality in there. But we just needed a bit of a boost this week with the three Cas lads and I thought they made us stronger, certainly off the bench.
"Just that little bit of extra strength coming off the bench got us over the line and I’m delighted with the victory.”
Moxon admitted he was worried at the start made by his team.
He added: "I feared the worst with the way the season has gone for us.
"The last two weeks we haven’t been good at all, but the lads showed character to get back in it and once we got in there we dug in and we got the fruits in the end.
"It’s a great group, they are working hard for each other and never give me anything but 100 per cent.
“It was an outstanding win and hopefully we can start moving up the table. We’ve got to build on this now.”
Batley now face another big test at their Fox’s Biscuits Stadium when they take on second-placed Sheffield Eagles on Sunday.
Victory could potentially lift the Bulldogs up to eighth place in the Championship table, but they know they are in for a tough examination from an Eagles side that has only tasted defeat twice in the league so far.