Batley Bulldogs blown away by early season pacesetters Halifax Panthers
In a Yorkshire derby day to forget for the Bulldogs they quickly fell behind and were already trailing 36-0 by half-time.
The Panthers put their first points on the board after just four minutes, Ben Crooks touching down after latching onto a loose ball when a high kick was unfortunately spilled.
Louis Jouffret added the first of what was to be seven conversions and the early season league leaders had already shown they meant business.
Six minutes later they were over again as Owen McCarron’s kick on the last tackle hit the post and bounced kindly for him to score under the sticks.
Further pressure saw Jouffret and Crooks combine to send Ben Tibbs over in the corner.
And Halifax went back to back with Jack Hansen following up Tom Inman’s low kick to score.
Batley had no response and went further behind before the break with Crooks collecting his second try and Adam O’Brien’s well timed pass sending James Woodburn-Hall over.
The Bulldogs tightened their defence after the break and it took their hosts 20 minutes to add to their 36-point lead when Woodburn-Hall raced over.
Tibbs then joined him grabbing his second try following good play by Crooks.
Halifax were not done as they scored their final try five minutes from time with Inman catching the visitors’ defence out to go over on a last tackle play. Jouffret’s easy kick from under the posts brought up the half century of points for the Panthers.
Batley did have the consolation of scoring the last try of the game when smart play on the right from Jayden Myers saw him dive over the line.
Josh Woods added the conversion just before the final hooter, but it was all too little, too late for a Bulldogs side distinctly second best on this occasion.
It was their second defeat of the season in the league and left them down in tenth place although they have a game in hand on a number of teams in the division.