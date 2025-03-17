Batley Bulldogs are well beaten by Leigh Leopards despite spirited Betfred Challenge Cup effort

Batley Bulldogs' Robbie Butterworth is tackled by Leigh's Umyla Hanley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

​Batley Bulldogs battled bravely but were outclassed in their fourth round Challenge Cup tie against Super League opponents Leigh Leopards.

​The Leopards were 36-0 up by half-time and went on to run in 11 tries as they recorded a 62-4 victory that emphasised the gulf between the top two divisions in rugby league.

Injury-hit Batley started well enough with early pressure forced, but a penalty ended their hopes of a quick score and allowed Leigh to march downfield to put the first points on the board when Umyla Hanley raced over.

Darnell McIntosh then linked with Keanan Brand who raced from half-way to score the second try. Ben McNamara kicked the first of seven goals to tag on the extras and it was 14-0 when McIntosh came up with a flying finish.

Robbie Butterworth went close for the Bulldogs as they continued to show spirit, but back to back tries from Lachlan Lam and Tesi Niu saw the hosts open up a 24-0 lead.

They increased that twice before half-time, Matt Davis supporting a Hanley break and Lam scoring off the back of an Edwin Ipape attack.

Batley looked to hit back early in the second half, but it summed up their day when Ben White put a kick in near the home line only for Hanley to collect under his own posts and race the full length of the pitch for another Leigh try.

Brand’s second try took the lead out to 46 points before the Bulldogs finally had something to show for their efforts with a flowing move ended by Butterworth. They continued to battle, but Andy Badrock went over for Leigh who added two more tries late on through Aaron Pene and Owen Trout.