Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams discover their scores in Rugby League's club grading

​Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams have discovered their scores in Rugby League’s club grading system.

For the Bulldogs it was the first year they have been included and they find themselves in 21st place in the IMG rankings with a score of 8.16 across the five categories – Fandom, On-field Performance, Finance, Stadium and Community.

Their score gives the club a B licence for the 2026 season.

The Rams have moved up a place to 26th in the rankings with a 6.74 score that gives them a C licence.

In response to the gradings the Bulldogs put out a statement that read: “We were one of the few clubs that voted against IMG in its present format and we still hold that position.

"Although we believe all clubs should be seeking to improve and we should have minimum standards. However, IMG presently exists and we have tried to embrace it.

"We have not had the same difficulties as we had last year and so we were able to put in our submission without a problem.

"We are pleased with our score, which is a one point improvement on what we were eventually given as our score last year.

"We will continue to seek to improve in the coming year if at all possible both on and off the field and at the same time will continue to lobby for change in IMG.

"Well done to Bradford Bulls in getting into the top 12 and well done to all clubs that have demonstrated any kind of improvement.”

The Bulls improved their score sufficiently to finish tenth in the rankings and will be promoted from the Championship to Super League in 2026. Nine clubs have been awarded A licences, including treble winners Hull KR who topped the gradings with a 17.85 score.

Dewsbury have revealed how they got their 6.74 score with Fandom bringing 1.6, including 0.75 from their 1,272 three-year average attendance.

On-Field Performance is also based on a three-year average with current score 1.14 points while Finance has increased by 0.5 to 1.5, the Stadium score is unchanged at 0.99 and Community unchanged at 1.5 points..