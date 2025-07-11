Batley Bulldogs head coach John Kear. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Batley Bulldogs will be looking to make it two wins out of two under John Kear when they travel to Barrow Raiders on Sunday, July 13 (kick off 3pm).

The returning head coach got his second spell in the hot seat at Mount Pleasant off to the best possible start with a stunning 24-14 comeback victory over Sheffield Eagles.

But the Bulldogs have had to wait an extra week before returning to Championship action in Cumbria this weekend.

“It would have been nice to continue the momentum,” Kear said. “But the positive it has done is really allowed us to get over any bumps and bruises and have an extended preparation for Barrow.

“It has allowed us to scrub ourselves up and make sure we are fresh, energised and ready to go.

“There are negatives and positives but I would have sooner gone week-to-week.”

Barrow were one of the early-season surprise packages after winning six of their opening eight games. They have only won two of their last seven outings, although that did include an impressive victory over Bradford Bulls.

However, that was followed up with a heavy 48-12 defeat at Featherstone Rovers last Sunday. And Kear wants to “identify why” that was.

He said: “It is one we have got to be on our mettle with. I have watched their last two games, and although it was the same people playing, it was like two different teams.

“They beat Bradford really well and I was impressed with how they played. But then against Featherstone they had a pretty indifferent day.

“We have got to try and identify why that was and try and replicate what Featherstone did.”

Although the Bulldogs are likely to be injury-free for the long trip to Cumbria, Kear, who stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Wales international side last week after more than ten years, admitted it would be “highly unlikely” if both Kieran Gill and Bayley Liu were available due to playing for the Bulls last Friday in their 34-0 drubbing of Hunslet.