Batley 6-49 Sheffield: Blow for Bulldogs' Championship play-off hopes as Eagles inflict fifth successive league defeat

Batley Bulldogs suffered their fifth consecutive league defeat on Friday night as they lost ground in the hunt for the Championship play-off spots.

The Bulldogs were blown away by Sheffield Eagles, who racked up 37 unanswered points in the second half on their way to an impressive 49-6 win.

Batley, who last won in the league on July 9, went in 12-6 down at the break, James Meadows scoring for the hosts.

But the Eagles showed they will be a threat in the upcoming play-offs, running in six second half tries to inflict their second heavy defeat of the season on the Bulldogs, having won the reverse fixture 36-0 back in February.

Batley are next in action away at Widnes Vikings on Sunday, September 3, where they will hope to return to winning ways and get their play-off push back on track.

Here is a selection of photos from Friday night’s match by Paul Butterfield.

