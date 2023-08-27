News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Batley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against Sheffield Eagles on Friday nightBatley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night
Batley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night

Batley 6-49 Sheffield: Blow for Bulldogs' Championship play-off hopes as Eagles inflict fifth successive league defeat

Batley Bulldogs suffered their fifth consecutive league defeat on Friday night as they lost ground in the hunt for the Championship play-off spots.
By Dominic Brown
Published 27th Aug 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST

The Bulldogs were blown away by Sheffield Eagles, who racked up 37 unanswered points in the second half on their way to an impressive 49-6 win.

Batley, who last won in the league on July 9, went in 12-6 down at the break, James Meadows scoring for the hosts.

But the Eagles showed they will be a threat in the upcoming play-offs, running in six second half tries to inflict their second heavy defeat of the season on the Bulldogs, having won the reverse fixture 36-0 back in February.

Batley are next in action away at Widnes Vikings on Sunday, September 3, where they will hope to return to winning ways and get their play-off push back on track.

Here is a selection of photos from Friday night’s match by Paul Butterfield.

Batley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night

1. Match action

Batley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night Photo: Paul Butterfield

Photo Sales
Batley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night

2. Match action

Batley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night Photo: Paul Butterfield

Photo Sales
Batley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night

3. Match action

Batley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night Photo: Paul Butterfield

Photo Sales
Batley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night

4. Match action

Batley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night Photo: Paul Butterfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Batley BulldogsSheffield EaglesBatley