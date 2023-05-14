News you can trust since 1858
Batley Bulldogs defeated Toulouse 17-16 at Mount Pleasant
Batley Bulldogs defeated Toulouse 17-16 at Mount Pleasant

Batley 17-16 Toulouse: Late drop goal sees Bulldogs defeat their French rivals

A Josh Woods drop goal secured a dramatic victory for Batley Bulldogs against Toulouse on Saturday evening.

By Dominic Brown
Published 14th May 2023, 17:44 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 17:45 BST

The Bulldogs overturned a 12-10 half-time deficit at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium to defeat their French rivals thanks to an Elliot Kear try and a brace from Aidan McGowen.

The victory moves Batley into joint third position in the Championship table, level with Toulouse and Halifax as the battle for the play-off spots hots up.

The Bulldogs’ next match sees them face high-flying Super League side Hull KR in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup next weekend.

Batley Bulldogs v Toulouse

1. Match action

Batley Bulldogs v Toulouse Photo: Paul Butterfield

Batley Bulldogs v Toulouse

2. Match action

Batley Bulldogs v Toulouse Photo: Paul Butterfield

Batley Bulldogs v Toulouse

3. Match action

Batley Bulldogs v Toulouse Photo: Paul Butterfield

Batley Bulldogs v Toulouse

4. Match action

Batley Bulldogs v Toulouse Photo: Paul Butterfield

