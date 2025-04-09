Dane Manning, who has served three games of his ban following the incident in Batley’s 1895 Cup defeat at home to the Bulls on Sunday, March 2, is taking on the epic 220-mile challenge to raise money for the Mount Pleasant club’s floodlight appeal. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

A Batley Bulldogs player who is currently serving an eight-match suspension for his part in a mass brawl in a match against Bradford Bulls is cycling down to London on Friday “to give something back” to the club.

Dane Manning, who has served three games of his ban following the incident in Batley’s 1895 Cup defeat at home to the Bulls on Sunday, March 2, is taking on the epic 220-mile challenge to raise money for the Mount Pleasant club’s floodlight appeal.

The second-rower is setting off to the capital, along with friend Mark Flynn, at 6am on Friday (April 11) from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, and should arrive in time for the Bulldogs’ Championship clash with London Broncos, which kicks off at 5pm on Saturday, April 12.

“I wanted to do something for the club during my eight-match ban,” revealed Manning. “I thought it was something I could do to raise some money. And with us playing in London, I thought I would meet the boys down there.”

Dane Manning is sent off against Bradford Bulls. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Manning is into his tenth season - across two spells - with the club. Explaining what the Bulldogs mean to him, he said:

“Batley is a family run club where we all muck in for each other and I thought I would help them out.

“It means a lot. All my family love it here and I love being here. It’s a good place to be. Other places don’t compare in how they are run.

“I just need to do something because they have always looked after me. They look after everybody. I want to give them a bit back.”

He added: “It kills me being on the sidelines. I have been chomping at the bit at training, wanting to get stuck in but when you're not in the squad you can’t train in the position you are in because someone else is there.

“It’s been frustrating not being able to train with them properly. Rugby keeps me sane. I needed something to put my mind to.”

Manning, who is fondly known as Manu, has admitted his mission has a challenging twist.

“I’ve never even ridden a road bike,” he said. “I’ve got 220 miles to find out how to ride one! I haven’t even trained for it!”

We will look to catch up with Manning after he completes the ride with Mark, whose great-uncle was club stalwart Ronnie Earnshaw.

To donate to Manning’s challenge, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dwqvqy

For more information on Batley’s floodlight appeal, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/batleybulldogs-floodlights-ps30000-appeal