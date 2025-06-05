Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon

Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has said the club’s “realistic” target has been set to avoid the Super 8s at the end of the 2025 season.

The Bulldogs are currently in 11th spot in the Championship, four points adrift of ninth place Doncaster and are without a win in their last six games.

Those teams in the bottom four come September, in 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th, will face off with the top four teams in League 1 to determine who will play in rugby league’s second tier in 2026.

But a “much improved” performance, despite another defeat, against top-of-the-table Toulouse, has now set “a minimum standard” for the remainder of the season.

Moxon said: “It was a much improved performance. We were competitive all the way through and the score flattered Toulouse.

“We had our opportunities in the second half and if we had taken a couple of them then it would have been different and we would have been right in the contest.

“I was really pleased to be competitive with the best team in the league, as the standings are now. It was a pleasing outcome against a full-time team. We made some steps forward and we are starting to get players back as well.”

He added: “We have just got to concentrate on ourselves and focus on our own performances. We said in the changing room after the game that the performance is the minimum standard now to be competitive against the best teams.

“And if we perform like we did against Toulouse, then you never know we may be able to pick a few off. That is what we have got to continue moving forwards.

“If we are going to be realistic, with the budget and resources we have got, that was always going to be the first point of call, to try and avoid those Super 8s.

“It has been made extra difficult with the injuries we have had but we are still tight as a group, we are still working really hard and we will continue to give it the best we can.”

Batley now have the upcoming weekend off due to Challenge Cup Finals Day on Saturday, but will resume their Championship campaign at home to Doncaster on Sunday, June 15, in a crucial encounter.