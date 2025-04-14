Alfie Dean's last-gasp try seals thrilling Batley Bulldogs victory at London

Jack Render scored Batley Bulldogs' first try at London Broncos. Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Alfie Dean’s last-gasp try gave Batley Bulldogs a thrilling victory on their trip to the capital.

Mark Moxon’s men were trailing London Broncos by two points with time fast running out, but up popped Dean to finish off a great move by scoring in the corner to clinch a valuable 16-14 success for the Bulldogs.

It was a hard earned victory for the Batley boys after they had to defend long periods of the game, but showed resilience in a determined effort to turn round form that had seen them lose their previous three matches.

After a week off the Bulldogs looked refreshed at the start as they got off to a flyer with the opening score after only four minutes.

Making progress up field from their own half, they worked a good position for Jack Render to cut inside from the right wing to touch down. Josh Woods added the conversion.

A second score almost followed immediately as they went on the attack again only for a knock-on in-goal to deny them as they followed up a kick.

Only two outstanding tackles by full-back Alex Walker prevented tries for the visitors while the lead could not be increased when Woods sent a 35-metre penalty wide.

Relieved London were back in it just before half-time when Will Lovell found a big hole in the Batley defence and strolled through for his side’s first try, which was goaled by Chris Hellec.

The Bulldogs were forced to defend their line after being put under big pressure at the start of the second half, surviving when Huw Worthington and Luke Polselli were both held up in-goal.

Their defence did crack, however, as Lewis Bienik powered over on a strong run.

Batley quickly hit back with Woods stumbling through a hole in the home defence to touch down and convert his own try.

Hellec was unable to kick a penalty for the Broncos, but did send a kick between the posts later to nudge his side 14-12 ahead with three minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs were not done, however, as they won the ball back from the restart and were able to put together one last-gasp attack.

Woods and Joe Burton combined nicely to find Dean and he was able to beat the last tackler to touch down in the corner for the match winning score.