Dewsbury Rams have added to their 2026 squad with the acquisition of a highly-rated hooker from Hull KR’s academy.

Jacob Parkinson, who turns 21 at the end of the month, has come through the academy system at the Super League club and has also featured in their reserves team.

Dewsbury’s head coach Paul March told the club’s official website:

“Jacob is a promising young player with a great attitude and plenty of potential. We’re looking forward to seeing him continue his development here at the Rams.”

It’s been a busy week at FLAIR Stadium with another two players committing their future to the club, while another is taking a “step back” from rugby league.

Louis Collinson has re-signed for the Rams on a two-year deal, with the 24-year-old forward set to enter his fourth season with the club having established himself as a consistent and hard-working presence on the field.

Praising his commitment and influence, March said:

“Louis is a valuable member of the squad. He works hard every week and brings a lot of energy and determination to the team.

“We’re really pleased to have him on board for two more years.”

Louie Walker has signed a new one-year deal, keeping him at the club for the upcoming season, with March saying:

“Despite his injury on debut, Louie has shown real dedication and resilience, earning valuable game time last season.

“I’m confident he’ll continue to develop.”

Meanwhile, after four years with the Rams, Jackson Walker has confirmed that he will be leaving the club.

Sharing a message via the club on social media, Jackson said:

“It’s been an incredibly tough decision, but I’ve decided to take a step back from rugby and from the club that gave me my first shot at professional rugby league.

“The last four years at Dewsbury Rams have been amazing - I’ve loved every minute of my time here. But with increased work and family commitments, it’s a choice I’ve had to make.

“I want to thank everyone at the club and all the fans for their incredible support over the years. Wishing all the boys the very best of luck next season - I’ll be cheering you on!”

2026 squad so far: Caelum Jordan, Craig McShane, Daniel Coates, Declan Tomlinson, George Senior, Jack McShane, Jacob Hookem, Jacob Parkinson, Liam Copland, Louis Collinson, Luke Nelmes, Louie Walker.