2024 Championship fixtures: Dewsbury Rams face former coach Finn's Halifax Panthers in opening match of new season

Dewsbury Rams will mark their return to the Championship by taking on a familiar face when they welcome Halifax Panthers to the FLAIR Stadium in the opening round of the 2024 season.

Liam Finn, who led the Rams to the League One title in 2023 before leaving to become head coach at the Panthers, will be back in Dewsbury for the first match of the new season on Sunday, March 17.

A Good Friday clash against neighbours Batley Bulldogs on March 29 and the visit of Widnes Vikings on Sunday, April 7, complete a trio of homes games for the Rams at the start of the new campaign.

Other stand-out fixtures at the FLAIR Stadium include the visit of Wakefield Trinity, who were relegated from Super League last season, on Sunday, August 4, and Bradford Bulls on Sunday, June 30.

Dewsbury Rams lifted the League One title in 2023

Last year’s top two, Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique, are the visitors in back-to-back rounds in May.

Here are the Rams’ 2024 Championship fixtures in full:

Sunday, March 17 – Halifax Panthers (H)

Friday, March 29 – Batley Bulldogs (H)

Former Dewsbury Rams boss Liam Finn is now head coach at Halifax Panthers

Sunday, April 7 – Widnes Vikings (H)

Sunday, April 14 – Barrow Raiders (A)

Sunday, April 21 – Swinton Lions (A)

Sunday, April 28 – Doncaster (A)

Saturday, May 4 – Toulouse Olympique (H)

Sunday, May 19 – Featherstone Rovers (H)

Friday, May 24 – Sheffield Eagles (A)

Friday, May 31 – Wakefield Trinity (A)

Sunday, June 16 – York Knights (H)

Sunday, June 23 – Whitehaven (A)

Sunday, June 30 – Bradford Bulls (H)

Sunday, July 7 – Doncaster (H)

Sunday, July 14 – Widnes Vikings (A)

Sunday, July 21 – Batley Bulldogs (A)

Saturday, July 27 – Toulouse Olympique (A)

Sunday, August 4 – Wakefield Trinity (H)

Sunday, August 11 – York Knights (A)

Sunday, August 18 – Barrow Raiders (H)

Sunday, August 25 – Whitehaven (H)

Friday, August 30 – Bradford Bulls (A)

Sunday, September 8 – Halifax Panthers (A)

Sunday, September 15 – Swinton Lions (H)

Saturday, September 21 – Featherstone Rovers (A)

Sunday, September 29 – Sheffield Eagles (H)