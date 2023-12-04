2024 Championship fixtures: Dewsbury Rams face former coach Finn's Halifax Panthers in opening match of new season
Liam Finn, who led the Rams to the League One title in 2023 before leaving to become head coach at the Panthers, will be back in Dewsbury for the first match of the new season on Sunday, March 17.
A Good Friday clash against neighbours Batley Bulldogs on March 29 and the visit of Widnes Vikings on Sunday, April 7, complete a trio of homes games for the Rams at the start of the new campaign.
Other stand-out fixtures at the FLAIR Stadium include the visit of Wakefield Trinity, who were relegated from Super League last season, on Sunday, August 4, and Bradford Bulls on Sunday, June 30.
Last year’s top two, Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique, are the visitors in back-to-back rounds in May.
Here are the Rams’ 2024 Championship fixtures in full:
Sunday, March 17 – Halifax Panthers (H)
Friday, March 29 – Batley Bulldogs (H)
Sunday, April 7 – Widnes Vikings (H)
Sunday, April 14 – Barrow Raiders (A)
Sunday, April 21 – Swinton Lions (A)
Sunday, April 28 – Doncaster (A)
Saturday, May 4 – Toulouse Olympique (H)
Sunday, May 19 – Featherstone Rovers (H)
Friday, May 24 – Sheffield Eagles (A)
Friday, May 31 – Wakefield Trinity (A)
Sunday, June 16 – York Knights (H)
Sunday, June 23 – Whitehaven (A)
Sunday, June 30 – Bradford Bulls (H)
Sunday, July 7 – Doncaster (H)
Sunday, July 14 – Widnes Vikings (A)
Sunday, July 21 – Batley Bulldogs (A)
Saturday, July 27 – Toulouse Olympique (A)
Sunday, August 4 – Wakefield Trinity (H)
Sunday, August 11 – York Knights (A)
Sunday, August 18 – Barrow Raiders (H)
Sunday, August 25 – Whitehaven (H)
Friday, August 30 – Bradford Bulls (A)
Sunday, September 8 – Halifax Panthers (A)
Sunday, September 15 – Swinton Lions (H)
Saturday, September 21 – Featherstone Rovers (A)
Sunday, September 29 – Sheffield Eagles (H)
The top six teams at the end of the season will qualify for a play-off series which culminates in the Grand Final on the weekend of October 19/20.