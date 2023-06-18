1895 Cup semi-finals draw: Halifax Panthers and Batley Bulldogs handed away ties
Halifax Panthers will travel to London Broncos and Batley Bulldogs face an away trip to York Knights in the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Jun 2023, 18:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 18:46 BST
The ties are due to be played on the weekend of July 22/23, with the winners gaining a place in the showpiece final at Wembley on Saturday, August 12.
The draw:
London Broncos v Halifax Panthers
York Knights v Batley Bulldogs