Batley fans at Wembley in 2023 for the 1895 Cup Final. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Batley Bulldogs welcome the 1895 Cup “favourites” Bradford Bulls to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium this weekend - with an appearance at Wembley just three victories away.

The road to the national stadium begins for both Championship sides in the First Round Proper on Sunday, March 2 (kick off 2pm), with the Bulldogs looking to go one step further than they did in 2023 when Halifax Panthers pipped them to the trophy thanks to a dramatic 12-10 triumph.

But their journey in 2025 starts against a Bulls side which has won their opening league games, whilst also dumping Super League outfit Castleford Tigers out of the Challenge Cup.

“I think they are probably favourites for it,” Batley’s head coach Mark Moxon said. “They have made the biggest waves in terms of recruitment this year.

Elliot Kear scoring the dramatic last-gasp try which put Batley to within two points of Halifax at 12-10 in rhe 2023 1895 Cup Final. But Luke Hooley's kick went narrowly wide. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

“It’s another level above but they won’t want to be coming to the Mount, that’s for sure. If we manage to beat Bradford, which would be a mammoth task, then there’s no reason why we can’t go on and get all the way to Wembley like we did a couple of years ago.

“That’s the carrot for this week. And it’s a decent carrot. But all we can do is focus on ourselves and try to give another performance like we did against Oldham.”

The Bulldogs drew 18-18 with Oldham in their opening Championship fixture in Round 2 last weekend, with the performance giving encouragement to Moxon for the year ahead.

He said: “We didn’t start particularly well and we gave them too much possession and a bit of a leg up which is the last thing you want to do against a team like Oldham that have recruited so well.

Will Batley fans have another memorable day out at Wembley this year? Their journey starts with a very tough test against the "favourites" Bradford Bulls. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

“But the lads dug in, hung in and kept themselves in the frame. We got ourselves in front and we were really disappointed not to win the game because we had our chances.

“We’d all be lying if we said that we had a bit of a doubt going into the Championship season in terms of the budget spend and stuff like that, and we hadn’t played anyone in the Championship up to last weekend. We played all League 1 in the friendlies and the Challenge Cup.

“So it’s a little bit of the unknown again for us this year. I have said many times before that I trust the boys and the core group of players that have been here a long, long time. Is this year going to be a year too far for some of them? They are the questions you ask yourself and I am sure the players are asking themselves that as well.

“But we know now that we have got a competitive team that is capable of competing against the best and we’re looking forward to what’s coming next.”

Batley celebrate Kear's late try in 2023. Phot by Paul Butterfield.

Moxon also confirmed that Samy Kinula may be a doubt for the contest having limped off at Boundary Park.

The other last-16 ties taking place this weekend are: London Broncos v Dewsbury Rams; York Knights v Halifax Panthers; Featherstone Rovers v Keighley Cougars; Sheffield Eagles v Doncaster; Hunslet v Widnes Vikings; Goole Vikings v Barrow Raiders; and Oldham v Rochdale Hornets.