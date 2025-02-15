Action from the Challenge Cup tie between Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Sykes Photography 1978 / Martin Sykes.

Wembley-winner Paul March has said he would “love” to guide his Dewsbury Rams side to Challenge Cup Finals Day in June with their adventure in the 1895 Cup set to begin this weekend in Cumbria.

The Rams travel to Workington Town this Sunday, February 16 (kick off 3pm) for a Preliminary Round Two tie, with the winners rewarded with a trip to London Broncos, who finished rock bottom of Super League in 2024, in the First Round Proper.

Whoever triumphs there will then be in the quarter-finals and just two wins away from Wembley.

And March is no stranger to leading a team to success at the national stadium having guided Featherstone Rovers to the 1895 Cup in 2021 while he was assistant coach to James Webster, who missed the showpiece due to Covid.

That road to Wembley may have been closed off to the Rams, but another one begins this weekend at Workington Town. Photo by Sykes Photography 1978 / Martin Sykes

“I’d love to take Dewsbury and let them experience that day out like I did,” March told the Reporter Series. “But we have got plenty of rugby before that can happen.

“We are looking forward to it. It’s the first time we are going to play League 1 opposition so we are going to get to find out where we are at and where other teams are in and around us.

“It is a daunting task to go to London in the next round but we’ll go up to Workington with a few changes to the team and give ourselves a good performance.

“Hopefully it will be good enough to put us in that draw against London which will keep us playing week on week and not having to have a week off after the North Wales game.”

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Sykes Photography 1978 / Martin Sykes

This new road to Wembley journey follows on from the Rams’ exit in the Challenge Cup at the hands of Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs last weekend.

March added: “Obviously we are massive underdogs to get anywhere near it (Wembley) but if we can knock Workington off then we’ll prepare well for London.

“Goole’s already been down there and knocked them off their perch so that’s another winnable game. Then you’re into the last eight.

“You then get a decent draw and you’re in the semi-finals.”

March revealed that only player-assistant coach Matt Garside is on the sidelines at the moment with an elbow injury, and says there is competition for places.

He said: “Some put their best foot forward against Batley and I’m sure a couple of them will get an opportunity up at Workington this week.”