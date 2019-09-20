Reilly pens deal with Rams for 2020

Dewsbury Rams have continued to build towards the 2020 season with Martyn Reilly penning a new deal to remain at the club.

Reilly’s season was hampered by a serious knee injury but his work in helping set up and run the Rampage Club - alongside Kyle Trout - earned the pair The Amber Ribbon supporters group’s player of the year.

The Rampage Club sees local junior teams invited to spend an evening at the Rams, with Reilly and Trout running training sessions and giving youngsters an insight into the running of a professional club.

Reilly has made a total of 11 appearances in two seasons at Dewsbury, scoring one try.

The Rams have meanwhile announced that season ticket prices will be frozen for the 2020 campaign.

Season tickets in the seated North Stand will be priced £200 adults, £150 concessions and £120 for 16 to 24 year olds, with Under-16s tickets free of charge,

Tickets in the South Stand and Beaumont Terrace are priced £185 adults, £135 concessions, £100 for 16 to 24 year olds, with Under-16s free.

The club have decided to maintain the 16 to 24 year old category in an attempt to encourage more young people and families to attend games, further boosted by offering free passes to Under-16s.

Fans who become a member of The Amber Ribbon will receive £5 off their season ticket.

Season tickets can be paid for in instalments on standing order and can be bought from the club on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 10am to 5pm.

Matchday prices have also been announced, which will be £20 adults, £16 concessions, £4 Under-16s in the North Stand and £17 (adults), £14 (concessions), £2 (Under-16s) in the South Stand and Beaumont Terrace.