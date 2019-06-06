Rams trio close in on milestones

Three Dewsbury players are closing in on career milestones as the Rams prepare to host Rochdale Hornets in the Betfred Championship on Sunday.

Dale Morton will make his 200th appearance in Dewsbury colours if he plays against the Hornets.

Morton made his Rams debut on the wing in a 22-16 victory away to Doncaster on February 3 2013, when he kicked a goal.

Lucas Walshaw needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

He has played 106 times for Dewsbury between 2013-2019, while featuring 14 times for Bradford Bulls (2015-2016), 23 for Wakefield Trinity (2011-2014)and six while on loan at Doncaster in 2012.

Liam Finn needs six points to reach 500 for the Rams.

The scrum half has scored 48 tries, 148 goals and six drop goals in his 123 appearances during a first spell between 2006-2009 and this season.