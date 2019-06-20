Rams tackle in-form Leigh before Widnes cup tie

Dewsbury Rams are in the middle of a tough run of fixtures which will see them face two games in four days.

Fresh from their trans-Atlantic trip to Toronto Wolfpack, when the Rams suffered a 70-8 defeat to the Betfred Championship leaders, Dewsbury welcome another in-form side, Leigh Centurions, to Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday before facing a midweek trip to Widnes Vikings in the 1895 Cup quarter-finals next Wednesday.

Leigh arrive at Dewsbury on the back of seven wins from their last eight fixtures, form which has elevated the Centurions into fourth place in the table.

They will be looking to extend that run and keep pressure on Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique, while Dewsbury seek the points in their quest to stay above the danger zone.

Last week’s defeat in Canada leaves Lee Greenwood’s side in 11th place, a point ahead of Widnes and two clear of second-bottom Barrow Raiders — who visit Dewsbury in a potential crucial clash on July 7.

Dewsbury edged a thrilling encounter 25-24 away to Widnes in one of their best displays of the season back in April but would need a repeat of that if they are to progress to the cup semis on Wednesday night and keep alive their dreams of a Wembley final date.

Dewsbury earned a 44-26 victory over Swinton Lions in the last round of the 1895 Cup to set up their date at the Halton Stadium.