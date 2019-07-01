Rams slip to agonising loss as Knights strike late blow

Dewsbury Rams slipped to an agonising 24-21 defeat away to York City Knights last Sunday as the home side scored a last minute try to snatch the Betfred Championship points.

The Rams failed to capitalise on York indiscipline as the Knights had two players sin-binned in the first half and then played the final 33 minutes with 12 men after Ronan Dixon was sent off.

Dewsbury made a blistering start and were 14-0 ahead inside the opening quarter.

The Rams won possession from their own kick off and looked to have grabbed a first minute try only for play to be brought back.

Pressure was maintained by the visitors and Liam Finn jinked his way over the line, with Paul Sykes tagging on the conversion.

Dewsbury extended their lead after 12 minutes when Sykes produced a terrific crossfield kick to the right and Rob Worrincy outjumped Perry Whiteley to collect the ball and plant it down in the corner for an unconverted try.

York captain Tim Spears was sin-binned for dissent and the Knights were then reduced to 11 men when Sam Scott was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle.

The Rams took full advantage and a lovely passing move created space for Owen Trout to dive over for a try in the corner.

Back to their full contingent, York mounted a fight back which would see them draw level at half-time.

The home side took play close to the Rams line and Kriss Brining dived over from acting half-back with Connor Robinson converting.

They grabbed back-to-back tries as Sam Scott sent Cam Scott racing over and Robinson converted before then kicking a penalty on the stroke of half-time as the sides went into the break level at 14-14.

York also began the second half brightly and took a 44th minute lead as Will Oakes collected a kick and broke away from deep inside his own half.

He rounded a number of Rams defenders before sending the supporting Liam Harris between the posts and the stand-off kicked the simple goal.

Dewsbury were then given a huge boost when Dixon was sent off for a high tackle on Rams winger Andy Gabriel.

Although the Rams were kept at bay for a period, they finally unlocked the defence when Worrincy finished off a fine passing move with a try in the corner and Finn kept his cool to land the touchline conversion and level matters.

Dewsbury looked to have snatched a crucial victory in their quest to stay out of the relegation zone when Sykes landed a late drop goal.

However, York weren’t finished and in the final minute, they grabbed a match winning try.

Harris appeared set for a drop goal attempt but instead put a kick through for Matty Marsh to touch down and snatch victory, which leaves Dewsbury level on nine points with second-bottom Barrow Raiders.