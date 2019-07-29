Rams secure crucial win in fight for survival

Dewsbury Rams produced a brilliant second half display as they secured a crucial 32-12 victory away to Rochdale Hornets in their quest to avoid relegation from the Betfred Championship.

Victory lifted Dewsbury five points clear of second-bottom side Barrow Raiders with five matches remaining, while defeat all but consigns Rochdale to League One next season.

The Rams trailed 12-8 at half-time but four unanswered tries after the break saw them return from the rain lashed Crown Oil Arena with both Championship points.

Spotland survived a pitch inspection on Sunday morning after the Rochdale football match at the same venue 24 hours earlier had been abandoned due to heavy rain and it was the Rams who started the brighter, forcing the hosts into several errors.

Rochdale thought they had broken the deadlock when Dan Abram gathered a crossfield kick from Izaak Farrell only to be judged offside

Dewsbury responded well and took a seventh minute lead when Dom Speakman produced a neat grubber kick to the in-goal area and Frazer Morris pounced for the opening score but Paul Sykes pulled the conversion wide.

Rochdale hit back to edge ahead as Daley Williams crashed over for a try, which Abram converted to put the Hornets 6-4 up.

Handling was difficult in the wet conditions but it was the Rams who regained the advantage when Adam Ryder cut through the defence and raced over for the try but Sykes was again off target with the conversion.

Dewsbury knocked on close to their line, gifting Rochdale a good attacking chance and Williams powered over for his second try, which Abram again improved.

Farrell’s second half kick off went out on the full, gifting Dewsbury possession and they took full advantage when Tom Garratt drove for the line and planted the ball down under a host of bodies but Sykes was off target for a third time as the scores remained level.

Dewsbury moved back in front soon after as a lovely short pass by Sykes sent Michael Knowles through a gap and over for the try.

Liam Finn took over the kicking duties and added the goal to put the Rams 18-12 ahead.

Rob Worrincy knocked on, handing Rochdale a chance but he made amends by intercepting a pass and racing 90 metres for a spectacular try between the posts.

Finn’s conversion was a formality and he added a penalty soon after to put the Rams in command.

Abram had a try ruled out for offside before Dewsbury assured themselves a sixth win of the season with a sixth try.

Sam Day kicked through and Knowles won the race to touch down just before the ball rolled dead.

Finn added his fourth goal to ensure it was a happy journey back across the Pennines for the soaked Rams supporters.