Rams ready to tackle Hornets in crucial Championship clash

Dewsbury Rams will aim to build on their 1895 Cup win over Swinton Lions when they return to Championship action on Sunday with a crucial game against bottom side Rochdale Hornets.

Dewsbury ended a four-match losing run when they recorded an impressive 44-26 victory over the Lions but know this week’s clash against Rochdale is far more important as they look to put daylight between themselves and the bottom two.

The Rams are five points clear of Rochdale and two above second-bottom Barrow Raiders as they look to build momentum on the back of their cup success.

Coach Lee Greenwood was delighted to see his side return to winnings ways and said: “I have never been in a happy camp when you are losing games and it does put smiles on people’s faces just winning.

“There is still that long term plan that I have been talking about, and that is a lot easier to talk about when you have just won a game.

“I was excited about (the Swinton game) as there was some lads making their debuts, some people were returning who had been out a while, some lads were getting a chance in the team and a good number of lads who were angry and frustrated and wanted to get back out on the field.”

Martyn Reilly made his long awaited return to the side after 11 months out having ruptured his ACL, while Greenwood handed debuts to prop Frazer Morris and full-back Joe Martin.

He added: “We are happy to be in the next round and you are two games from Wembley, and although it gives us a bit of a headache with it being a mid-week game. We knew that what ever competition we were playing we needed to win and that gives you confidence that you can take into next week and our tails are up a bit more.

“It is much easier to look at things you can work on when you have won games certainly for where we are at, there are things to improve upon, but confidence levels should rise this week.”