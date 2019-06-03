Rams produce terrific display to defeat Lions

Dewsbury Rams eased into the 1895 Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 44-26 victory over Swinton Lions last Sunday.

The Rams handed debuts to Frazer Morris, a prop forward who joined from Halifax, and full-back Joe Martin, while they also welcomed back Martyn Reilly after 11 months on the sidelines having ruptured his ACL joint last season.

Dewsbury had been edged out in their Championship clash against Swinton the previous week when the Lions grabbed last-gasp try but the Rams were far more clinical in Sunday’s cup tie as they ran in eight tries including a couple of spectacular efforts.

The Rams led after just three minutes when Lucas Walshaw powered his way through the Swinton defence and over the line with Liam Finn landing the conversion.

Swinton hit back just four minutes later as Liam Byrne slid over and Harry Smith converted but the lively start continued and Dewsbury regained the advantage with a well worked score.

Martin marked his debut with a lovely offload which sent Rob Worrincy over and Finn converted.

Dewsbury extended their lead with a third try when Adam Ryder ran at the Lions defence and offloaded for Sam Day to squeeze over from close range with Finn adding the goal for an 18-6 lead.

Dewsbury had dominated for long periods of the first half but it was Swinton who reduced the deficit to eight points just before the break with a try from Rhodri Lloyd but Smith was unable to add the goal.

It provided Swinton optimism and Jack Hansen scored their third try immediately after the re-start and Smith converted to make it 18-16.

Dewsbury responded as Day grabbed his second try of the match with Finn converting.

The end-to-end start to the second half continued as Swinton moved to the other end for Billy Brickhill to grab an unconverted try.

Dewsbury then clicked into gear as Toby Richardson barged his way over to score a crucial try which put the Rams 28-20 ahead.

Kyle Trout grabbed a superb individual try after an hour as he raced through and produced a spectacular dive over the line, with Finn converting.

Dewsbury all but booked their place in the quarter-final draw when stand off Lewis Heckford spun out of a tackle close to the line and planted the ball down to extend the lead to 38-20.

The Lions responded with a 71st minute try through Jack Wells, which Smith converted but the Rams had the final say with their eighth try.

Dale Morton broke away from the Swinton defence and found Worrincy in support to send his wing partner over between the posts.

Finn converted to round off a satisfactory win for the Rams and ensure they are in the hat for Friday’s quarter-final draw.