Rams produce season’s best in 11-try rout against Rochdale

Dewsbury Rams produced their best performance of the season as they ran in 11 tries against the Championship’s bottom side Rochdale Hornets in a scintillating attacking display.

Liam Finn converted all 11 tries as he passed 500 points in Rams colours and that was one of three milestones reached by Dewsbury players.

Dale Morton marked his 200th appearance for the club with a try, while Lucas Walshaw was also among the scorers while playing his 150th game for the Rams.

There was little sign of the dominance which was to follow when Rochdale took a second minute lead when winger Brandon Wood crossed wide out for an unconverted try.

Dewsbury hit back with a ninth minute try as Kyle Trout cut through, sold a dummy and produced a powerful drive to score at the left of the posts and Finn tagged on his first goal to edge the Rams ahead.

The Hornets twice went close as they continued to show early promise in the opening quarter but Finn halted a first attack while a brilliant Walshaw tackle denied them again.

It took Dewsbury 27 minutes to extend their lead when Morton capitalised on a Rochdale knock-on close to the line as he ran straight from the scrum to score at the right of the posts and Finn converted.

Walshaw then got in on the act when he collected the ball as Jordan Chase attempted to offload and he charged to the line to for a fine individual effort which Finn again improved.

Dewsbury grabbed a fourth try of the half when Michael Knowles produced a neat offload to send Sam Day diving over to the right of the posts with Finn converting to put the Rams 24-4 ahead.

Scott Moore gave Rochdale brief hope when he burrowed over from close to the line just a minute after the re-start. Dan Abram converted but it was short lived as the Rams cut loose.

Frazer Morris got the ball rolling as he powered to the line for a try on his home debut after Rochdale were penalised for stealing the ball and Finn again converted to give the Rams breathing space at 30-10.

Further Hornets indiscipline saw them conceded back-to-back penalties which put the Rams on attack and Morris crossed for his second try.

Finn’s sixth goal saw him reach the 500 points mark during two spells with the Rams.

The Rams were really on song now and full-back Joe Martin rounded off another good move dancing his way to the line, with Finn again adding the goal which stretched the lead to 42-10.

The Rams were now relentless, showing the kind of attacking display they had been threatening for some time.

Tom Garratt was too strong for the Rochdale defence to hold as he powered his was to the line and Finn converted.

Dewsbury were already assured of their biggest Championship win of the season but they added a further three tries in the final 15 minutes.

Dewsbury produced another excellent attacking move which ended with Day crossing for his second try by the posts and Finn’s conversion was a formality as the Rams passed the half century mark.

Martin crossed for his second try in the 74th minute and Finn added his 10th goal.

The rout was completed two minutes from time when Chris Annakin crossed and Finn capped a terrific display with another conversion.

Victory saw the Rams move seven points clear of bottom side Rochdale and they are four ahead of second-bottom Barrow.