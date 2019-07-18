Rams must improve for visit of Halifax

Dewsbury Rams will hope it’s third time lucky as they target victory over Halifax in a bid to keep above the Betfred Championship relegation zone.

Halifax won 26-0 when the sides met at The Shay in March, while they also defeated Dewsbury 34-6 in the Challenge Cup sixth round.

Rams coach Lee Greenwood believes those two performances were among Halifax’s best of the season and knows his side must improve if they are to register victory.

Greenwood said: “We need to be better than that if we want to beat Halifax, we also have Featherstone and Widnes at home which look like winnable games if you are right at it.

“Halifax have had a right good go at us the two times we have played them, they haven’t had a good season at all, but the two times we have played them, they have been right on it.

“When we played them at their place it was probably their best performance of the season, and then when they faced us in the Challenge Cup they were right on it too.”

Greenwood was encouraged by last Friday’s performance in a 28-22 defeat away to play-off chasing Sheffield Eagles.

The coach acknowledged the better side won but also felt Dewsbury could have got something from the game.

Greenwood added: “I think we battled hard but Sheffield had a little bit more quality at times, we were struggling to defend our try line at times and we let Sheffield play the ball at times far too quickly.

“Sheffield were too good, we did have a good patch where we were on top in the second half and in that we probably needed to put more points on and get into the lead and we didn’t.

“We have to suck it up and we wouldn’t have stolen a draw at the end as I thought we were value for it, but I have no arguments with the final score, it was there for the taking but we weren’t quite good enough to do it which is the story of our season so far.”

Sunday’s clash against Halifax is the start of another crucial period in Dewsbury’s season and they travel to bottom side Rochdale Hornets on July 28, which is their game in hand on fellow strugglers Barrow Raiders.

Dewsbury winger Andy Gabriel remains stuck on 99 career appearances, while Liam Finn requires two tries to top 150, with 49 of those coming for the Rams.

Adam Tangata will play his 100th game in Halifax colours if he features at Dewsbury, with Scott Grix requiring two tries to top 150 for his career.