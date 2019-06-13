Rams face Toronto trip on back of season’s best display

Dewsbury Rams go into Saturday’s game away to Betfred Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack on the back of a season’s best performance.

The Rams ran in 11 tries in a 66-10 demolition of Rochdale Hornets, which helped put daylight between themselves on the bottom two sides.

Rams coach Lee Greenwood was delighted with the display and will now look for the Rams to kick on and secure Championship rugby for next season.

Greenwood said: “We tripped up badly at Swinton when we should have won, and that made last week a must win game for both us and them.

“Widnes beat Barrow and Swinton lost to Toronto so it gives us that small gap in the table. It is looking rosier, there are other pivotal games left in this season that we will need to pick up points in, but if we can get everyone available then I’d like to think we can pick up more points along the way.”

Greenwood also praised the effort of Sam Day, who capped a fine display with a brace of tries against Rochdale.

Greenwood added: “Sam has shown plenty of promise all season. He is a fit lad that has trained well and taken his opportunity and played well so far this season.

“He went off the boil a bit but that is to be expected when you are playing your first full season at this level, and now he’s just coming back into some good form. He has also played two games in a row for the full 80 minutes at nine which is great.”