Rams eye crucial win at Swinton

Dewsbury Rams are entering a key period of matches which coach Lee Greenwood believes will be crucial if his side are to remain in the Betfred Championship this season.

The Rams travel to Swinton Lions on Sunday on the back of three straight defeats — their latest a 30-14 reversal against Batley at last week’s Summer Bash in Blackpool — which leaves them 10th in the table.

Swinton are one place and just a single point behind the Rams and they also visit Tetley’s Stadium on June 2 in the 1895 Cup before Dewsbury face another key Championship clash against bottom side Rochdale Hornets on June 9.

Speaking after the defeat to Batley, Greenwood said: “Even before this game, they were cup final games against Swinton and Rochdale and that is what it is looking like, and Barrow thrown in there too.

“It is looking like it will be us, Rochdale, Swinton and Barrow and it will be two from those four (who will be relegated).

“I said that earlier in the season, so for me nothing has changed as disappointing as it is with some of these results. Now with these fixtures it is a big two points to get as you saw with Swinton against Rochdale.

“I want to be in the Championship and to do that we will have to pick up some points with a few more wins.

“We need to improve in certain areas to do that. These games against Swinton, Rochdale and Barrow we need to pick up enough points in them. We can go and pick up points elsewhere we have proved that this season away at Featherstone and Widnes.

“It is in there but we need to make the improvements to get there, I am confident we can do it but that is our battle.”

Influential forward Kyle Trout missed last week’s defeat to Batley but could come back into contention, while Paul Sykes is nearing full fitness but on loan Callum Field is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines having been taken of injured when he fell awkwardly in a tackle against the Bulldogs.