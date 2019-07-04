Rams eye crucial Raiders victory

Dewsbury Rams face their biggest game of the season to date on Sunday when they welcome Barrow Raiders to Tetley’s Stadium in what could prove a crucial game in the battle for Betfred Championship survival.

The sides are locked on nine points, with Dewsbury above second-bottom Barrow by virtue of a far superior points difference.

The Rams suffered a fourth straight defeat, going down 24-21 to a late try away to York City Knights last Sunday, but coach Lee Greenwood believes the performance was vastly improved following heavy defeats to Toronto, Widnes and Leigh.

Greenwood said: “If we had turned up like we did (on Sunday) with that mindset and attitude all season, we probably would not be in this position. And if we do for the rest of the season we won’t be in this position.

“I know we have got the quality in the team, that’s not the big question mark. It has been mentality and approach. However they got into that mindset on Sunday, we have to continue that for the remaining nine games.

“Immediately after the game you are distraught because of the manner of the defeat – and we have experienced those quite a few times this season but the pain of knowing the game is over after 15-20 minutes is a lot more and longer drawn out.”

Hooker Robbie Ward is a major doubt for Sunday’s crunch clash asfter suffering an ankle injury against York, which Greenwood expects will keep him sidelined for some time.

He added: “He’s on crutches, he is quite tough so the indications are it won’t be a couple of weeks’ injury.”

Dewsbury still have a game in hand on Barrow, away to bottom side Rochdale Hornets, with the fixture set for Sunday July 28.

They have eight games remaining after Sunday to preserve their Championship status including home fixtures against Halifax, Featherstone, Bradford and Widnes on the final day.