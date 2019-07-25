Rams eye crucial Hornets success

Dewsbury Rams will be aiming to pull five points clear of the Betfred Championship relegation zone on Sunday when they travel to Rochdale Hornets for a re-arranged fixture.

The Rams finally play their game in hand on the rest of the division, having seen their opening round fixture at Rochdale postponed.

Dewsbury go into the game on the back of a thrilling 28-28 draw against Challenge Cup semi-finalists Halifax last week, when two late converted tries saw them snatch a dramatic point.

That provided a boost to the Rams hopes of avoiding the drop as they moved three points clear of second-bottom Barrow Raiders and victory at Rochdale would see them climb a further two places to 10th.

Delighted Dewsbury coach Lee Greenwood said: “Obviously when you come from behind to get a win or a point it feels better than when you’ve been in front and lost it, which we have been on the end of a few times this season.

“We could have snatched it. We had a drop goal from halfway which fell literally a yard short so it could have been two points.

“But when you’ve been 12 points behind late on you’ll take a point and we’d have taken a point before the game. It shows where we are - fighting and competing.”

Lucas Walshaw is a doubt for the trip to Rochdale as he has been struggling with a groin injury.

Veteran stand-off Paul Sykes will bring up his century of appearances for his hometown club if he plays against the Hornets, just a couple of weeks after racking up the 450th appearance of his career.

Sykes made his Rams debut during a 26-24 victory over Swinton Lions in February 2016.

Liam Finn requires two tries to top 150 for his career, 49 of which have come for Dewsbury.

There are just five league games remaining after the visit to Rochdale, with three of those at Tetley’s Stadium.