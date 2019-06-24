Rams dragged into relegation scrap after defeat to Leigh

Dewsbury Rams slipped to a fifth defeat in their last six Betfred Championship outings last Sunday as they went down 40-0 at home to Leigh Centurions.

It was Leigh’s eighth win in nine matches which sees the Centurions one of three sides locked on 24 points in second place, while the Rams have dropped to 12th in the table, level on nine points with second-bottom Barrow Raiders.

It took Leigh just five minutes to hit the front with the first of seven tries.

A penalty put the Centurions on attack where Martyn Ridyard and Gregg McNally combined to send centre Liam Forsyth over for the opening score, with Ridyard landing the first of six goals.

Veteran hooker Micky Higham showed a neat touch to cleverly reverse the direction of an attack to send Luke Douglas over for the first of his brace, which Ridyard improved.

Dewsbury tried to get back into the game but a knock on ended one attack, while another promising move close to the Leigh line saw a loose pass go to ground and the visitors recovered.

Backed by a large and vociferous travelling support, Leigh grabbed a third try in the 25th minute as play was moved left and Ridyard’s pass sent Marsh over in the corner.

Dewsbury looked to have pulled a try back but were denied by a forward pass before Leigh marched back downfield and were awarded a penalty.

Josh Woods this time provided the assist to put Marsh over for his second try and Ridyard landed a fine conversion from wide out.

Ridyard then tagged on a penalty from halfway just before half-time to extend the Centurions lead to 24-0.

Both sides had chances in the opening stages of the second half with a Rams kick going dead at one end before strong defence kept the Centurions at bay as they threatened.

Leigh’s impressive defence had thwarted Dewsbury’s best moves and they went on to seal victory with three late tries.

The Centurions had to wait until the 63rd minute to add a fifth try when scrum-half Woods kicked to the right corner and Forsyth collected to grab his second try, which Ridyard improved.

Dewsbury had centre Andy Gabriel sin-binned for speaking out of turn and Leigh capitalised against the 12 men to add a further two tries in the closing four minutes.

Gregg McNally brilliantly joined the attacking line to line to send in-form winger Mitch Cox over for his fifth try in his last three matches but Ridyard was unable to add the goal.

Ridyard was then on hand to feed the impressive Douglas, who crossed between the posts to give Ridyard a simple goal to complete the win.

Things get no easier for Lee Greenwood’s side, who have been dragged back into the relegation dog fight.

Following Wednesday night’s 1895 Cup trip to Widnes Vikings, the Rams visit York City Knights on Sunday before entertaining Barrow Raiders for what could prove a crucial clash on July 7.