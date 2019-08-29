Rams bid to cause shock in Toulouse

Dewsbury Rams will bid to produce a shock when they travel to Betfred Championship high fliers Toulouse Olympique for their penultimate game of the season on Saturday.

Toulouse are aiming to secure a second place finish and go into the final two games of the season level on 36 points with Leigh Centurions.

Lee Greenwood’s Dewsbury side travel to France with their Championship status already secure for 2020 and can play with no pressure.

The Rams received a late season boost when they met Bradford Bulls a fortnight ago with Liam Johnson making his long awaited debut having spent much of the campaign on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles.

Johnson was delighted to finally pull on the Rams jersey after working hard to regain full fitness and he believes the side have the capabilities of winning their final two games, with Widnes Vikings providing opposition on September 8.

Johnson said: “We need to aim to perform well and I don’t think getting the two results is out of the question. If we go well in the last two fixtures we can take that confidence from that and take it into next year.

“Toulouse is a tough place to go but it’s been shown they can be beaten. The Widnes game is the last fixture of the year and we’re at home so I’m sure the boys will want to finish on a high and give the fans something to smile about.”

Liam Finn requires two tries to top the 150 milestone in his career, 49 of which have come for Dewsbury, while Michael Knowles needs one try to top the century mark.