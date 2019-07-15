Rams battle hard in defeat to Sheffield

Dewsbury Rams produced a battling performance before slipping to a 28-22 defeat away to Betfred Championship play-off chasers Sheffield Eagles at the Olympic Legacy Park last Friday.

The Rams remain just outside the relegation zone, two points above Barrow.

There were plenty of encouraging signs for the Rams, who pushed Sheffield all the way and threatened to dent the Eagles play-off hopes for long periods.

The Rams fell 12-0 behind in the opening 12 minutes before battling back well.

The Eagles led after four minutes when a strong run by Menzie Yere set up good field position and the home side moved play from left to right for Ben Blackmore to score in the corner, with Patch Walker adding a terrific touchline goal.

Dewsbury thought they had struck back soon after when full-back Joe Martin went through only to be pulled back for obstruction.

Sheffield doubled their lead after 12 minutes as former Rams full-back Josh Guzdek fielded a kick before sending Anthony Thackeray away.

He won a penalty and from the resulting attack, Thackeray sent Jacob Ogden over for the try, which Walker improved.

Dewsbury responded with a spell of pressure of their own and were rewarded with a 25th minute try as a penalty put them on attack and Dominic Speakman caught the defence flat footed with a quick dart to the blindside to cross for his second try in as many games since returning to the club, although Paul Sykes was unable to convert.

Speakman was involved again soon after as he fed Kyle Trout, who powered his way over to score between the posts, with Sykes converting.

Sheffield extended their lead just before half-time when Blackmore crossed for his second try but Walker was unable to convert as the Eagles went into the break leading 16-10.

Dewsbury hit back to level nine minutes after the re-start as Michael Knowles produced a powerful run to burst the Eagles defence and storm over for a try against his former club, which Sykes converted.

Dewsbury almost took the lead from their next attack but were pulled back for a forward pass.

The Eagles then took a grip on the game with back-to-back tries.

Another former Ram Joel Farrell produced a strong run to score in the left corner and Walker added another excellent goal.

Sonny Esslemont was then on the end of a decent Sheffield move to glide past the Rams defence to score, with Walker again converting.

Dewsbury weren’t finished and set up a grandstand finish when they moved play right and Rob Worrincy crossed in the corner, with Sykes landing a brilliant goal from the touchline.

Dewsbury had a late chance to snatch something from the game but the Eagles defence kept them at bay to hold on for the two points.