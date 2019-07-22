Rams battle back to earn draw with Halifax

Dewsbury Rams produced a stunning late fight back to snatch a 28-28 draw against Halifax and earn a precious point in their quest to avoid relegation from the Betfred Championship last Sunday.

The draw leaves Dewsbury three points clear of second bottom Barrow and they can stretch that advantage further this week when they visit bottom side Rochdale for their game in hand.

It appeared the Rams were heading for a 15th defeat of the season until two tries in the final six minutes by former Fax man Rob Worrincy pulled the game from the fire.

The opening quarter was scrappy with errors from both sides. Daniel Igbinedion looked to have opened the scoring in the sixth minute only to knock on when stretching for the line.

Halifax lost influential captain Scott Murrell to a neck injury after he was clattered by a late tackle in an incident which was put on report.

The half-back was treated on the field before being stretchered off and taken to Pinderfields Hospital for tests.

Halifax broke the deadlock with a 26th minute try as James Woodburn-Hall — filling in for Murrell at stand off — produced a crossfield kick which Worrincy was unable to deal with and James Saltonstall had the simple task of scoring in the corner.

Steve Tyrer added a terrific touchline conversion.

The Rams hit back as Worrincy broke to put them on attack and hooker Sam Day sold a dummy from close range to nip over and Paul Sykes converted to draw Dewsbury level.

Halifax regained the lead when full-back Quentin Laulu-Togagae scored a 34th minute solo try, which Tyrer converted.

Sykes pulled two points back before the break thanks to a penalty goal but Halifax took a grip on proceedings at the start of the second half.

Woodburn-Hall put Laulu-Togagae through a gap and the Samoan raced away to score his second try, with Tyrer adding another touchline goal.

Dewsbury responded four minutes later when Adam Ryder collected Day’s pass and charged over for a try out wide.

Sykes was unable to add the goal and the Rams trailed 18-12.

Woodburn-Hall’s short pass sent Kevin Larroyer over from close range and Tyrer again converted.

Michael Knowles was held up close to the line before the Rams grabbed a third try with Andy Gabriel on the end of a flowing move to score in the left corner but Sykes was wide with the conversion.

Fax prop Jacob Fairbank then looked to have grabbed a crucial score when he scooped up a loose pass and sprinted half the length of the field for a fine solo try and although Tyrer missed the conversion, the visitors led 28-16.

Halifax were attacking again when Laulu-Togagae’s long pass was intercepted by Worrincy, who raced 90 metres to score, with Sykes converting.

Dewsbury moved back upfield and Sykes produced a brilliant crossfield kick which Worrincy gathered to score in the corner and Sykes landed a towering touchline conversion to spark celebrations among Rams supporters.