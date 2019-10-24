Paul Sykes staying on board at Dewsbury Rams as a player/coach

Paul Sykes has signed a new one-year deal at Dewsbury Rams that will see him combine playing duties with a coaching role.

The former London Broncos player joined hometown club Dewsbury from Featherstone Rovers ahead of the 2016 campaign.

Paul Sykes.

He has also had spells at Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls.

Sykes will now extend his stay with the Rams into a fourth season and become part of the backroom staff at the club.

“I feel this is a great move for all parties involved. Paul wants to finish his playing career here whilst starting on his coaching path,” said Rams head coach Lee Greenwood.

“We have gone through a change with backroom staff and I believe the coaching team will complement each other well.

“Paul will add a very experienced and respected voice from a coaching perspective now, as well as his influence as a player.

“Paul shared a lot of my frustration last year but understands the necessary process we are going through and is firmly behind it.

“On the playing front, I felt Paul generally performed really well, despite suffering a bad injury and playing in a team that was going through a transitional period.

“He has a winning mentality and is keen to pass on his knowledge to others, while continuing to play well himself.

“He will enjoy 2020 as I hope we all do.”

The Rams have bolstered their squad for next campaign with the additions of Sonny Esslemont and James Thornton from Sheffield Eagles on one-year deals.

Dewsbury-born Thornton has played for Hemel Stags, Featherstone Rovers and Sheffield Eagles in the early stages of his career.

The Bradford Bulls academy product made his professional debut with the Stags before earning himself a contract at Featherstone.

However, an ACL injury cut short his time at Post Office Road before he recovered and joined Sheffield Eagles on a deal until the end of the season earlier this year.

“James could be an interesting signing for us,” said Greenwood.

“He is a Dewsbury lad so will be keen to make it work here.

“He has come for an opportunity to impress and see what happens, which I like."

Esslemont made 18 appearances for the South Yorkshire side last season.

He was predominantly used as an interchange player, coming off the bench in 11 of his 18 games.

Esslemont started his career in East Yorkshire with Hull Kingston Rovers, but made just one appearance during the 2014 campaign.

He was loaned out to Newcastle Thunder in the same season where he established a first-team place, scoring five tries in 15 games.

Greenwood added: “I’m pleased to get Sonny on board for 2020.

"He is coming in to his prime years now and wants to get settled at a club he is happy at.

“I have followed his career since he came through at Hull KR and I believe there is a lot more to come from him.

“He has a good understanding of the game and is a smart player. I am confident he can become a regular here for years to come.”