Patel shines as Mount B make light work of Bridgeholme to seal victory

Mount B moved nine points clear at the top of Halifax League Second Teams Premier Division last Saturday after completing a quickfire win over bottom side Bridgeholme.

A devastating bowling performance saw Siraj Patel claim seven wickets for 12 runs in 8.5 overs, while Amjad Hussain (3-19) supported, as they skittled Bridgeholme out for 33.

Mount required just seven overs to reach their target for the loss of one wicket in the only match in the section to achieve a result.

Victory saw Mount move top, nine points clear of second placed Blackley, who they face this Saturday at Halifax Road.

The weather took its toll on Mount’s first team match against Bridgeholme A.

Mount looked set for a big total having reached 135-4 in just 19 overs thanks mainly to third wicket partnership between Anees Rawat (32) and Hanif Kayat (62) before heavy rain saw the match abandoned.

Mount’s Sunday team suffered defeat in their top of the table clash against Booth.

They were reduced to 80-9 having elected to bat before Hamza Nazir top scored with 58 not out as Mount were eventually bowled out for 122.

Bashir Sidat claimed 2-8 in reply but Booth raced to their target for the loss of three wickets with Hashim Wajid unbeaten on 79.

n Mount Under-11s maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a convincing win over Morley, which keeps them top of the Bradford Junior League.

Tight bowling restricted Morley to 239-5 with Ismaeel Mahmood, Aadam Motala, Moosa Makda and Danyal Hussain taking a wicket each.

Mount replied with 292-3 as Ismaeel Mahmood was the top batsman making 17.