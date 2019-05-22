Parish and Mirfield lose ground after defeats

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers and Mirfield both lost ground in their respective Drakes Huddersfield League divisions following defeats last Saturday.

Mirfield Parish suffered a four-wicket defeat to joint leaders Rastrick and lie seventh in the Championship, seven points behind the top two.

Opener David Bolt made 64 and Dan Broadbent 28 but Parish suffered a collapse from 127-2 to 166-9 as Pakistani all-rounder Asif Afridi produced a devastating spell of 6-36.

Parish were eventually bowled out for 194.

Daniel Hope claimed 3-28 as Rastrick lost six wickets but they were guided to their target by Majid Khan, who struck a crucial 84 to see his side to victory, which leaves them level on 22 points at the top with Marsden.

Parish are at home on Saturday when they welcome fifth-placed Elland to Wellhouse Lane.

Mirfield lost ground on the Conference leaders after they slipped to a 20-run defeat away to Hoylandswaine Seconds.

Asad Hamid (3-81) and Khizar Khaliq (3-52) helped dismiss Hoylandswaine for 251, with the hosts grateful to lower order batsman Kyle Lockwood (55), who struck a 21-ball half-century.

Mirfield were well-placed to coast to victory at 162-1 but Darren Lockwood (4-61) and Josh Holmes (4-37) combined to see them dismissed for 231.

Mirfield are second, five points behind leaders Upperthong, and they will look to bounce back when Kirkheaton visit Memorial Park on Saturday.