Wilson plans to show the world

Alex Wilson returns to the bareknuckle boxing ring next month determined to show the world he can fight.

The show at the O2 Arena on Saturday, June 1 will be seen by a sell-out crowd of 3,000 and millions more will tune in around the world.

That’s the sort of audience Wilson wants as he returns to the sport after a break of nearly three years.

The last time Wilson fought for the sport’s biggest promoters, he was beaten by Will Cairns in August, 2021 – and the 28 year old from Cleckheaton is determined to prove he’s better than that.

Alex Wilson

He said: “I was a punching bag for three rounds.

“It’s not good looking like that in front of all those people and I need to put that right.

“I’ve had six white-collar boxing fights since then and won them all, but those fights were on small shows where there wasn’t much exposure.

“This fight is my chance to show everyone what I can do.

“I feel better this time.”

Wilson says he’s return to bareknuckle boxing is also inspired by the loss of one of his oldest friends, Jordan Scholfield.

He said: “Growing up, Jordan was like a big brother to me. He had a boxing gym and I used to train with him. I moved on to train at another gym, but we stayed in touch. He was a very close friend and he is one of my motivations.”

Wilson says he’s also driven by his two young daughters, Nola (two) and Marliyah (one), ahead of his fight with Paul Wardingham.

From Middlesbrough, Wardingham goes into his bareknuckle debut with an unbeaten record on the unlicensed gloved circuit.