Wilson makes his mum's day
The Cleckheaton mum persuaded son Alex to fight bareknuckle again – but she wasn’t there when the 28 year old competed in the trigon in Leeds.
She simply can’t bear to watch him fight – and missed him race to another quick win.
The 28 year old needed less than three minutes to stop Matthew Morton in their Yorkshire derby.
He said afterwards: “Mum was probably hiding behind the sofa and dad was commentating on the fight !”
Wilson kept a cool head to unravel Morton him with quality punches.
He soon had Morton stumbling after walking him onto a left hook and stunned him moments later with more precise shots.
Badly dazed, Morton dropped his guard and Wilson drove a right to his jaw to leave him on the seat of his trunks.
Morton was up at ‘nine’ and was soon in trouble again as Wilson kept landing cleanly.
He knocked Morton into the ropes with a solid jab and kept finding his jaw with clean shots until the referee decided to wave the fight off late in the opening round.
Wilson said: “I knew he would come for a fight and I had to keep my cool.”
