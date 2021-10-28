Two players join Dewsbury Rams as one key player departs

It has been another busy week at Dewsbury Rams. Picture: Thomas Fynn

Half-back Matty Beharrell has joined the club from Doncaster RLFC while front-rower Jimmy Beckett has signed a permanent contract with the Rams after spending time on loan at the club last season.

Dewsbury will be without hooker Sam Day next season as he has been forced to take time to focus on his career outside of the sport.

Beckett hopes he can fill the shoes of the departing players in 2022 after being given the opportunity to become a permanent Rams player. He said: “I am over the moon to be back at

Dewsbury for next season especially after the opportunity Lee Greenwood gave me whilst I was here. I am glad that I get the opportunity to repay him for putting his faith in me.

“For me personally, last season was one of my best in playing rugby. I played a lot of minutes and thought I started to establish myself as a Championship prop. I want to become an enforcer within the squad next season and fill in some of the shoes of players that have left and, as a club, I want us to build on how we finished last season.”