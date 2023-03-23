Having qualified in two previous rounds in Bradford and Belfast, Esme Keal represented Brayton Academy and Llana Green represented Spen Valley High School.

Llana competed in the category 1, years 7-14 girls elite event and performed two fantastic routines, her best-ever, finishing in an excellent fourth place.

The Town Flyer was unlucky to narrowly miss out on the medals by 0.05.

Town Flyers' Esme Keal and Llana Green competed in the British Schools Trampoline Championships.

Esme competed in the category 2, years 7-14 girls elite event where she gained her personal best score to beat the rest of the field by an impressive two whole marks to become a very worthy British Schools champion.

Both girls train nine hours each every week at the club, which is based in Dewsbury Sports Centre.

The club takes gymnasts from the age of five upwards, including adults. All levels of ability are welcomed.

The coaching staff are highly qualified with a wealth of experience spanning many years and the club is registered with British Gymnastics, with sessions complying to all health and safety and safeguarding standards.