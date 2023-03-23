Town Flyers youngsters Esme and Llana compete with best in Britain
Two members of the Dewsbury-based Town Flyers Trampoline Club travelled to Northampton on Saturday to compete in the 2023 British Schools Trampoline Championships.
Having qualified in two previous rounds in Bradford and Belfast, Esme Keal represented Brayton Academy and Llana Green represented Spen Valley High School.
Llana competed in the category 1, years 7-14 girls elite event and performed two fantastic routines, her best-ever, finishing in an excellent fourth place.
The Town Flyer was unlucky to narrowly miss out on the medals by 0.05.
Esme competed in the category 2, years 7-14 girls elite event where she gained her personal best score to beat the rest of the field by an impressive two whole marks to become a very worthy British Schools champion.
Both girls train nine hours each every week at the club, which is based in Dewsbury Sports Centre.
