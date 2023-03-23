News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
22 minutes ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
14 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
14 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
16 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
17 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock

Town Flyers youngsters Esme and Llana compete with best in Britain

​Two members of the Dewsbury-based Town Flyers Trampoline Club travelled to Northampton on Saturday to compete in the 2023 British Schools Trampoline Championships.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Having qualified in two previous rounds in Bradford and Belfast, Esme Keal represented Brayton Academy and Llana Green represented Spen Valley High School.

Llana competed in the category 1, years 7-14 girls elite event and performed two fantastic routines, her best-ever, finishing in an excellent fourth place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Town Flyer was unlucky to narrowly miss out on the medals by 0.05.

Town Flyers' Esme Keal and Llana Green competed in the British Schools Trampoline Championships.
Town Flyers' Esme Keal and Llana Green competed in the British Schools Trampoline Championships.
Town Flyers' Esme Keal and Llana Green competed in the British Schools Trampoline Championships.
Most Popular

Esme competed in the category 2, years 7-14 girls elite event where she gained her personal best score to beat the rest of the field by an impressive two whole marks to become a very worthy British Schools champion.

Both girls train nine hours each every week at the club, which is based in Dewsbury Sports Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club takes gymnasts from the age of five upwards, including adults. All levels of ability are welcomed.

The coaching staff are highly qualified with a wealth of experience spanning many years and the club is registered with British Gymnastics, with sessions complying to all health and safety and safeguarding standards.

Town Flyers offer badge classes to children aged 5 upwards, and will follow the British Gymnastics proficiency scheme. They are an all-inclusive club with a friendly atmosphere. For more information see the website at www.townflyers.co.uk or email [email protected]

Read More
Warrior Breed Gym's Malaika Atique aiming to be a role model for Asian female bo...
BritainDewsburyNorthamptonSchoolsSpen Valley High School