Town Flyers take their place in British Schools Trampoline Championships

British Schools Trampoline finalists: Back row, from left: Jessica Wilman, Sophie Mallinson and Nolah Franks. Front row, from left: Daniel Pellegrina, Lily Mae Hamilton and George Crawshaw.

They had all competed in two previous rounds to qualify for the finals, when having to finish in the top five in the Yorkshire Schools Championships and the Northern Zonal Championships.

And Sophie Mallinson is now a national champion. Representing Mirfield Free Grammar School in the years 7-8 novice event, she completed two outstanding routines and came away with the top spot.

Nolah Franks represented Woodkirk Academy in the years 7-9 elite event and competed a fantastic set routine in the final, but an unfortunate mistake in her second routine put her out of contention for medals.

Jessica Wilman, from Brigshaw High School, finished a very respectable sixth in the years 7-9 girls intermediate event. Daniel Pellegrina, from Holmfirth High School, competed well in the years 7-9 elite event, also finishing sixth.