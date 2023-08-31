​The Dewsbury Sports Centre-based team consisted of club coaches and adult gymnasts who attend the weekly adult class and they enjoyed amazing success.

Stephen Frakes took part in the introductory over 30s male event, competing for the very first time.

He completed both routines to finish in top spot in his class, gaining the gold medal and becoming British champion.

Town Flyers competed with success at the Adult British Championships at Liileshall. From left: Joanne Birbeck, Freya Clack, Sarah Frakes, Stephen Frakes, Gail Shucksmith-Dossey, Debbie Mallinson and Stacey Croot.

Stacey Croot also competed in the introductory over 30s female category. It was her second ever competition and she improved her scores by a massive 10 points from the previous year to take the bronze medal.

Joanne Birbeck and Gail Shucksmith-Dossey competed for the first time in the novice over 45 female event.

They held their nerves and completed both routines, finishing in fourth and third respectively.

Gail was the oldest competitor from the club and received a bronze medal.

Freya Clack competed in the Pro over 18 female category, finishing in a credible fifth place.

Sarah Frakes and Debbie Mallinson took part in the Pro over 45 category, competing really well to take the silver and gold medals, making Debbie British Champion for the second year running.

Kristen Hey was on hand to coach the team and enjoy their success.

The event saw more than 400 competitors take part in trampoline, tumbling, acro and men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics over a full and enjoyable weekend.

Town Flyers’ adult class takes place from 7.30pm-8.30pm every Thursday evening at Dewsbury Sports Centre.

Any adults wishing to try trampolining are more than welcome to attend the adult class. There is no need book.