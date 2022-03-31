Team Heckmondwike return to cycle speedway track
After over four years away from full league racing due to dwindling team numbers, Team Heckmondwike made a triumphant return to action against Manchester team Astley & Tyldesley.
By Tony Harber
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 8:00 am
Heckmondwike were 78 points to 72 winners in a Division Two match in the North & Scotland League.
Team Heckmondwike’s strength is growing, with 17 riders, including juniors, now on the team, a new sponsor for 2022 and more great things to come for the club this year.
For anyone who fancies a go training is on Wednesday nights from 7.30pm and Saturdays from 10.30am, everyone welcome, £1.50 a session, which includes bike loan, gloves and helmet.
Find the club in Firth Park, Heckmondwike. Details from Justin Naylor 07799367370 ([email protected]) or Facebook at Heckmondwike-cycle-speedway-club.